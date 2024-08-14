Search
Get ready for Omar Apollo’s North American headline tour

Omar Apollo at Everwise Ampitheater, August 20

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Indiana native Omar Apollo, nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards, has also been recognized for his style, landing on the ‘Best Dressed’ list at this year’s Met Gala, according to Vogue. Apollo is set to begin his North American Headline tour at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on August 20. In an interview, Apollo discussed his rapid rise in the music and fashion industries and shared what fans can expect from his upcoming tour.

