Get Ready for the Return of ‘BUTTER’ – A must-see art fair

We had the pleasure of chatting with Deonna Craig, the Director and Curator of the fine art fair “Butter,” and artist Amani Tre Niner about the much-anticipated event.

“Butter” is not just any art fair—it’s a multi-day celebration of creativity that’s set to return, and art lovers couldn’t be more excited.

Deonna shared some insights into what makes “Butter” so special. It’s an event that brings together a diverse group of talented artists, offering a unique platform to showcase their work.

Amani Tre Niner, one of the featured artists, highlighted how events like this are important for connecting artists with the community and creating spaces where art can truly be appreciated by everyone.

If you’re into art, “Butter” is an event you don’t want to miss. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see incredible artwork, meet passionate artists, and immerse yourself in a vibrant cultural experience.

Make sure to mark your calendars and join us in celebrating the return of “Butter” this year!