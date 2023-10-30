Get spooked and hooked on science with America’s Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey

Prepare to be amazed as America’s very own Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey joins us on today’s All Indiana!

Known for his science demonstrations and enthusiasm, Jason Lindsey, also known as “Mr. Science” with Hooked on Science, is a nationally recognized STEM educator, science multimedia journalist, meteorologist, and author.

With appearances on shows like the NBC Today Show, Sherri, Fox & Friends, RFD-TV, and WeatherNation, he has left a trail of awe-struck audiences and has been instrumental in getting America “Hooked on Science.”

During his visit, he conducted a series of spine-tingling science experiments, including the Monster in a Jug, Floating Pumpkin, and Bleeding Paper, making science not only educational but also thrilling for all ages.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness the magic of science with Jason Lindsey. Go ahead and take a look at the full interview above!