Get to know the Indy family behind ‘A Touch of Glory’

Get to know the Indy family ‘A Touch of Glory’

Terrance Asante-Doyle, son of Deborah Asante, the founding artistic director at Asante Art Institute, joined us to shine a spotlight on his mother’s significant contributions to the arts.

Deborah Asante, also known as the director of the upcoming stage production “A Touch of Glory,” was also discussed!

The production focuses on the 1955 Crispus Attucks basketball team, offering a theatrical exploration of their story.

Terrance, serving as the Project Manager at Asante & Artists, brings a personal and professional perspective to the discussion, providing insights into the artistic endeavors and impactful role that Deborah Asante has played in the realm of performing arts.