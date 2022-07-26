All Indiana

Getting more sleep to boost happiness — seven types of rest everyone should get

The average child in this country is walking around sleep-deprived. These rest deficits increase a child’s risk of depression, anxiety and risky behavior.

Doctor Saundra Dalton-Smith is an internal medicine physician and a thought-leader on the mind-body-spirit connection.

Her book, “Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity,” reveals the seven types of rest everyone should be getting to increase their overall happiness.

She joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share how to help children get enough sleep, seven types of rest everyone should get and more.

To take a free “Rest Quiz” to see if you’re getting enough sleep, click here.