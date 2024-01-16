Girls on the Run: Building a confident community

Jill Schlueter-Kim, the Executive Director at Girls on the Run, brings exciting news as Girls on the Run (GOTR) Northwest Indiana announces its expansion into eleven new counties in Indiana.

This development aims to broaden the reach of the program, designed to inspire girls in third to eighth grade to embrace joy, health, and confidence.

The expanded service area now includes Benton, Carroll, Clay, Fountain, Greene, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Montgomery, Newton, Owen, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Starke, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren, and White counties in Indiana.

This expansion reflects GOTR’s commitment to empowering more young girls across a diverse range of communities. For further details, you can visit the GOTR Northwest Indiana website.