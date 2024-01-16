Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Girls on the Run: Building a confident community

Girls on the Run: Building a confident community

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Jill Schlueter-Kim, the Executive Director at Girls on the Run, brings exciting news as Girls on the Run (GOTR) Northwest Indiana announces its expansion into eleven new counties in Indiana.

This development aims to broaden the reach of the program, designed to inspire girls in third to eighth grade to embrace joy, health, and confidence.

The expanded service area now includes Benton, Carroll, Clay, Fountain, Greene, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Montgomery, Newton, Owen, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Starke, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren, and White counties in Indiana.

This expansion reflects GOTR’s commitment to empowering more young girls across a diverse range of communities. For further details, you can visit the GOTR Northwest Indiana website.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Americans to pull back on...
Business /
New clinic aims to provide...
Indiana News /
Homeowner scolds ‘stubborn’ bear under...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Oakmont
All Indiana /
First concerts announced for new...
Local News /
Shooter who killed 5 at...
National News /
Palestinians, Israelis battle in Gaza;...
International News /
Inmate dies after apparent fight...
News /