Giving Guitars Tour comes Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Nashville’s Steven Cade, known for his modern country music, will be in Indianapolis on February 8th for his Giving Guitars Tour, raising funds for the homeless.

He’ll donate a guitar to Wheeler Mission and perform a mini-concert. Interested in his cause? Check out media coverage on givingguitars.org.

His accolades include Modern Country Artist of the Year and induction into the California Music Hall of Fame. He’s toured with big names like Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

Cade’s also the founder of Giving Guitars Foundation, promoting positivity through music. Learn more at stevencade.com and support Giving Guitars at givingguitars.org.

