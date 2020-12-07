Gleaners Food Bank issues urgent call for volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is always a busy time for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

This year, during the coronavirus pandemic, the need is as great as it’s ever been.

The food bank is issuing an urgent call for volunteers.

Sarah Estell, senior director of communications and digital strategy for Gleaners, talked Monday with News 8’s Amber Hankins. Watch the video to learn more.

