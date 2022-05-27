All Indiana

Gleaner’s Food Bank launches ‘No One Runs on Empty’ campaign to help battle food insecurity

As part of the excitement during the Month of May, Gleaners Food Bank has launched its third annual ‘No One Runs on Empty’ campaign, raising awareness of food insecurity begins in May and ends at the end of June, which is also National Dairy Month.

This year, the campaign centers around the idea of “Winners Give Milk,” looking to have people donate money towards buying gallons of milk to reach Gleaners’ goal of 1 million milk gallons in 2022. The goal for May is to fund 16,500 gallons of milk, equal to 500 gallons per driver in the Indy 500.

Milk is pivotal to the neighbors Gleaners serves because of its health benefits for all ages. It’s also a tradition for the winner of the Indy 500 to drink milk in Victory Lane, dating all the way back to 1933.

Gleaners had a driver, Romain Grosjean, in the Grand Prix on May 14 through Andretti Racing, and the 2022 Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 29.

For more information, click here.