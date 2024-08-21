Global Pet Walk Fundraiser to return for seventh year

Pet Partners is gearing up for its seventh annual World’s Largest Pet Walk, scheduled to take place on September 28.

This global fundraising event, presented by Wellness Pet Company, aims to support the organization’s Therapy Animal Program, which brings comfort and companionship to millions through visits to schools, senior centers, libraries, hospitals, and beyond.

On the designated day, participants from around the world are invited to put on their walking shoes, grab their leashes, and hit the pavement to support therapy animals.

Unlike traditional fundraising walks, the World’s Largest Pet Walk offers flexibility, allowing people to participate in their way—whether it’s a solitary stroll, a group outing in the neighborhood, or an organized workplace event. Participants can choose to walk with their pets or on their own.

C. Annie Peters, President and CEO of Pet Partners, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “The World’s Largest Pet Walk is a heartwarming celebration of the special bond between people and their pets. We deeply appreciate the support from our walkers and supporters.

It’s a wonderful opportunity for pet lovers to contribute to a cause that provides meaningful visits from therapy animals throughout the year.”

There is no registration fee to join the walk, but participants are encouraged to fundraise to support Pet Partners’ mission.

Those who raise funds by August 16 can earn a commemorative Walk bandanna or t-shirt to wear on the event day. Additional incentives are available for various fundraising levels.

The funds raised will help Pet Partners continue their vital work in enhancing human health and well-being through the human-animal bond.

For more information, to register as a walker, or to make a donation, visit petpartners.org/worldslargestpetwalk. Participants and supporters are also encouraged to share their involvement on social media using the hashtag #WorldsLargestPetWalk.

Join the global community in walking for a cause and making a difference in the lives of those who benefit from therapy animals.