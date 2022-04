All Indiana

Go ahead, give someone a hug again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Physical contact is essential to human health, and it’s something we’ve been denied these past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now as the world becomes a safer place again, it’s time to bring it back.

In this segment, learn about the effects that hugging has on our happy hormones and why just a simple embrace with loved ones can add years to your life.