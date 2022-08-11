All Indiana

‘Go For Real’ campaign helps fight counterfeit crime problem

by: Tierra Carpenter
Every day U.S. Customs intercepts more than 9-million dollars of counterfeit productions.

Paul Del-ponte of the National Crime Prevention Center and McGruff the Crime Dog are on the case, cracking down on counterfeits.

They joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how together the NCPC and USPTO have modernized McGruff to take a bite out this 21st century crime, how this initiative protects legitimate brands, which is vital to ensuring a safe and stable economy and how this new public service campaign delivers an important message alerting people of all ages about the hazards caused by the widespread prevalence of fake products.

