Good Vegan, Bad Vegan is bringing a fresh taste into Indy

Today’s Tasty Takeout features the vegan restaurant Good Vegan, Bad Vegan.

Owners, Raheem Abdullah and his wife, Miya Hendon, visited “All Indiana” and brought their most popular menu items.

Good Vegan, Bad Vegan’s menu ranges from their Bratwurst, Chik’N Fries, and Gyros to their infamous Chik’N Waffles.

Good Vegan, Bad Vegan transforms your favorite foods into delicious vegan meals.

Elevate your taste buds with plant-based dishes with Good Vegan, Bad Vegan this summer.