Gospel icon Yolanda Adams on faith, music, and staying true to her roots

This interview is part two in a series of conversations with Yolanda Adams. For part one, find the related link below.

Yolanda Adams recently sat down for an in-depth interview, sharing insights into her illustrious career and her unwavering commitment to gospel music. Known for her powerful and recognizable voice, Adams discussed the choices that have shaped her path, including the decision to remain true to her gospel roots despite opportunities in secular music. She expressed that gospel music offers a unique longevity and fulfillment that she cherishes.

Adams also reflected on her upcoming involvement in the “Reunion Tour” alongside gospel legends like the Clark Sisters, Kirk Franklin, and Fred Hammond. She described the tour as a full-circle moment, celebrating the growth and success of artists who have known each other since their teenage years.

When asked about her songwriting, Adams revealed that she has completed a new project set to be released in September, coinciding with the “Reunion Tour.” She spoke about the personal nature of her music, which draws from her own experiences and testimony, and expressed excitement rather than nervousness about sharing new work with her audience.

Adams’ interview touched on themes of faith, friendship, and the importance of staying true to one’s calling, offering an inspiring glimpse into the life of a gospel icon.