Grammy and Tony Award Winner to perform with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Heather Headley to perform at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Grammy and Tony Award-winning sensation Heather Headley is set to dazzle audiences alongside conductor Jack Everly and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) on September 15. and 16. at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fresh from her performance in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, Headley will showcase the highlights of her career, featuring songs from iconic productions like Aida, The Lion King, The Bodyguard, and more.

Don’t miss this unforgettable weekend of show-stopping hits.

Secure your tickets now at https://www.indianapolissymphony.org/event/heather-headley-with-the-iso/.

Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on both Friday, September 15. and Saturday, September 16.

For additional details on the Hilbert Circle Theatre’s policies, please visit the ISO website.