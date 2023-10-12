Grammy-nominated Loreena McKennitt to grace the stage at Murat Theatre

The internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt is set to enchant audiences with her soul-stirring music on November 3rd at the Murat Theatre as part of her The Visit Revisited 30th Anniversary Tour.

We’re thrilled to announce the opportunity for an advanced Zoom interview with this musical luminary.

With a career spanning decades, McKennitt’s ‘eclectic Celtic’ sound has garnered critical acclaim worldwide and achieved gold, platinum, and multi-platinum sales awards in 15 countries across four continents.

Her impressive catalog includes seven studio recordings, two GRAMMY® nominations, and the privilege of performing before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Most recently, she earned a well-deserved induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For show information and tickets, visit https://www.murattheatreoldnational.com/events/loreena-mckennitt/.