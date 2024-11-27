Tutor Doctor promotes gratitude for kids through creative activities

With Thanksgiving just days away, it’s a fitting time to focus on gratitude, a practice that can be nurtured year-round. James Dolan, owner of Tutor Doctor, highlights creative ways to teach children the importance of expressing appreciation and understanding the impact it has on others.

“Adults understand gratitude, but kids don’t always have the same experiences,” Dolan explained. “It’s important to bring them into the conversation with simple actions, like holding the door open for someone or giving a compliment.”

Dolan shared a few hands-on activities, including a gratitude jar. The concept is simple: a jar or container is kept in a central spot at home or in the classroom, along with slips of paper and a pen. Throughout the year, family members or students can write down moments that brought them joy, acts of kindness they experienced, or things they’re thankful for. “At Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any family gathering, you can pull out the jar, read the notes, and relive those moments,” he said. “It helps reinforce the value of gratitude.”

The jar also doubles as a learning tool for children. Writing down their thoughts allows parents to guide them on proper spelling, grammar, and sentence structure. “If my kid writes ‘I love mom,’ it’s a great opportunity to teach capitalization and punctuation in a fun, meaningful way,” Dolan said.

Another suggestion is organizing scavenger hunts, which can involve hiding notes or messages around the house that celebrate positive memories or highlight acts of kindness among family members. These activities not only emphasize gratitude but also encourage creativity and collaboration.

Dolan stressed that gratitude shouldn’t be limited to the holiday season. “Gratitude is about creating good people,” he said. “It’s about those little moments that can brighten someone’s day, whether it’s writing a kind note or simply letting someone merge in traffic.”

Tutor Doctor’s mission aligns with this philosophy, focusing on positively impacting students’ lives through one-on-one tutoring in academic subjects and life skills. “Gratitude teaches kids to be thoughtful and empathetic, qualities that carry over into every part of their lives,” Dolan said.

By incorporating these simple practices into daily routines, families can instill gratitude as a lifelong value while fostering learning and connection.

For more information, visit tutordoctor.com.