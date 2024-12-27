54°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
54° Indianapolis

Greg Warren brings comedy and laughter to Indianapolis for New Year’s Eve

12-27-24 Spend New Year’s Eve With Greg Warren

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Ring in the New Year with an evening filled with laughter courtesy of Greg Warren.

The longtime comedian will perform at Helium Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve.

Warren was in Indy this summer when he opened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Nate Bargatze.

An honest mix of self-deprecation, frustration and an arsenal of lifelike characters, Greg Warren has a comedic style that’s accessible to everyone.

A man who has built a strong fanbase with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing and everyday annoyances, Warren has also been known to express his colorful perspectives as part of the Dry Bar Comedy crew. 

Warren went from working for Proctor and Gamble to telling jokes for a living.

He took some time to talk with Cody Adams about his career challenges and successes.

His show will also include a dinner and show option:

Dinner & Show – includes one from each course

Salad

House – Spring mix, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, bacon, cheddar crumble Dressing options: balsamic vinaigrette or ranch

Caesar Wedge – Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Appetizers

Bruschetta – topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & balsamic glaze

Shrimp Cocktail – Shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Entrees

Steak – Whipped potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon

Salmon – Whipped potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon

Pasta – Tossed with cherry tomato, spinach, garlic, shallots, olive oil, salt & pepper

Dessert

Cannoli Flute – layers of cannoli cream and crunchy shell topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Fruit Flute – layers of mixed berries, angel food cake, whipped cream and topped with fresh mint

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Disturbing details emerge after 7-year-old...
Crime Watch 8 /
Trump asks Supreme Court to...
Political News /
What Snoop wants: Arizona Bowl...
College Football /
Warren Upton, the oldest living...
National News /
‘Morrison Hotel’ made famous by...
National News /
IMPD: Suspect in mass shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Where to celebrate New Year’s...
Local News /
RSV on the rise in...
I-Team 8 /