Greg Warren brings comedy and laughter to Indianapolis for New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Ring in the New Year with an evening filled with laughter courtesy of Greg Warren.

The longtime comedian will perform at Helium Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve.

Warren was in Indy this summer when he opened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Nate Bargatze.

An honest mix of self-deprecation, frustration and an arsenal of lifelike characters, Greg Warren has a comedic style that’s accessible to everyone.

A man who has built a strong fanbase with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing and everyday annoyances, Warren has also been known to express his colorful perspectives as part of the Dry Bar Comedy crew.

Warren went from working for Proctor and Gamble to telling jokes for a living.

He took some time to talk with Cody Adams about his career challenges and successes.

His show will also include a dinner and show option:

