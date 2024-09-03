Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre prepares for fundraising Gala with Fashion Showcase

Gregory Hancock and Tuhina Chakrabarti recently joined us to discuss an exciting upcoming event: “Fashion at The Florence: GHDT Costumes Past and Present on the Runway.”

This fundraising gala, set to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at The Florence, will support the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s (GHDT) new season.

GHDT is renowned for its stunning costumes that range from simple elegance to fantastical fashion, often infused with global influences. Gregory Hancock, who either designs or curates all the costumes for the company’s performances, shared insights into the creative process behind these unique pieces.

The event will offer attendees a rare opportunity to see some of GHDT’s most iconic costumes presented as fashion on the runway.

It promises to be a night of art, culture, and style, all in support of the theatre’s continued artistic endeavors.

Models will showcase these costumes during the event, providing a visual feast for fashion and dance enthusiasts alike.

This gala not only celebrates the artistic achievements of GHDT but also plays a crucial role in ensuring the company’s future performance.

As Hancock spoke passionately about his work, it was clear that this event would be a highlight of the season, bringing the community together to support the arts.