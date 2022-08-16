All Indiana

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre to celebrate 25th Anniversary Season with special production next weekend

They are known for their masterful theatre productions with moving storytelling through the world of “dance”.

The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is celebrating its 25th Season with a production next week that showcases its 25-year stage history.

Abigail Lessaris, assistant director at Gregory Hancock Dance theatre, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what people can expect from their upcoming show happening on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at The Tarkington. She also brought along dancers who gave a preview of the show.

For more information and tickets, click here.