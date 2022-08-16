All Indiana

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre to celebrate 25th Anniversary Season with special production next weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

They are known for their masterful theatre productions with moving storytelling through the world of “dance”.

The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is celebrating its 25th Season with a production next week that showcases its 25-year stage history.

Abigail Lessaris, assistant director at Gregory Hancock Dance theatre, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what people can expect from their upcoming show happening on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at The Tarkington. She also brought along dancers who gave a preview of the show.

For more information and tickets, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 3 weeks

Local /

Silver Alert for 60-year-old man from Gary

Indiana News /

Scientists identify first case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox

As Seen on TV /

New study suggests monkeypox symptoms linked to type of sex patients have

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.