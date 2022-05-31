All Indiana

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre to present ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ next week

The 24th season of the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre reaches a magnificent finale next week with the world premiere of “Antony and Cleopatra.”

The world premiere of “Antony and Cleopatra” hits the stage next Thursday, June 9 through the 11 at the Tarkington.

It’s a contemporary adaption of the classic tale. Set in two rival nightclubs, “Antony and Cleopatra” is a timeless tale of power and passion.

Four dancers from the upcoming performance joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to give a preview of some of the incredible choreography from the production.

