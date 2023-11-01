‘Grit and Grace’ Behind the Bull Riding Craze in Indiana

In an exciting interview, Professional Bull Rider Ezekiel “Blue” Mitchell, star of the PBR docuseries “The Ride” on Prime, and Fanchon Stinger, CEO of Grit and Grace Nation, Inc., come together to delve into Ezekiel’s remarkable journey to stardom, Fanchon’s impactful work, and the astounding popularity of PBR in the Hoosier state.

Surpassing even the NFL in terms of fan engagement, this discussion promises to shed light on what makes PBR such a beloved sport in Indiana and the dedication of those who ride and support it.