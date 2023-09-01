Grooving to the beats of DJ Little Town Live

Today’s entertainment lineup just got even more exciting as DJ Little Town takes the stage to spin some infectious tunes in our studio! Get ready to dance and let loose to the rhythmic vibes that DJ Little Town is known for. With a talent for mixing genres and creating an electric atmosphere, this performance promises to elevate your experience at ‘Between Bumps’ to a whole new level. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to move to the beats of DJ Little Town – it’s a musical journey you won’t want to miss!