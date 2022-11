All Indiana

Growin’ Good in the Hood urban farming program inspires people to grow their own food

Members of a local Indianapolis organization spend part of the year getting their hands dirty, growing food and uplifting the community.

This is all a part of the “Growin’ Good in the Hood” program.

Lakiyah Muhammad, garden coordinator and urban farmer, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss what you should know about growing your own for and getting involved with her program.

For information on how to get involved with this organization, click here.