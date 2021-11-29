All Indiana

Growing places Indy on mission to help community through urban agricuture

by: Tierra Carpenter
Growing Places Indy’s mission is to empower people to cultivate individual, family, and community wellness through urban agriculture, access to fresh local food and mind-body education.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been dubbed giving Tuesday, and it’s touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

Victoria Beaty, executive director of Growing Places Indy joined us today ahead of the holiday to share how you can give back to her organization.

For more information visit, growingplacesindy.org.

