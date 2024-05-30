‘Guys Creations’ talks Juneteenth Foodways Festival 2024

Phillip Guy is the boss at Guy’s Creations.

Shanet Wallace is the person who organizes special events at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

They joined us to talk about their involvement in the Juneteenth Foodways Festival this year!

It was so popular that all the tickets were sold out! Now, they’re crossing their fingers and hoping for the same big turnout this year.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is scheduled for June 14, 2024, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.

This annual event celebrates and showcases how Black cuisine enriches America’s favorite foods.

It commemorates the historical significance of Dolly Johnson, a renowned Black caterer and chef who introduced All-American cuisine to the White House in 1889.

Organized by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, the festival highlights Black foodways’ contributions to American culture while supporting local Black-owned businesses.

Attendees can expect to see, taste, celebrate, and experience the flavors of Black cuisine. Stay updated by following the event on social media.