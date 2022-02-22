All Indiana

GVC Mortgage hosts Prom Dress Giveaway for Madison County students

As we head into prom season, we want to let you know of an opportunity for people to receive free prom dresses for those who can’t afford them.

Tammy Carey and Mary Anne Wattleworth, owners of GVC Mortgage, which sponsors the giveaway joined us today to share all of the details you need to know and they brought models along to give us a preview of the dresses available.

The giveaway is Saturday, March 5 from 10 am to 4 pm for Madison County Students.

250 dresses are available, and so are stylists and alterations. Appointments are required.

For more information contact Misty Stanley, 765-602-1814 or email mstanley@gvcmortgage.com.