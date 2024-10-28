Author Kim McLeod’s Halloween crafts encourage screen-free creative play for kids and parents

As Halloween approaches, author and craft expert Kim McLeod offers engaging seasonal ideas and family activities aimed at screen-free, creative play for kids and parents alike. Known for her social media account “Best Ideas for Kids,” McLeod reaches over 2 million followers daily with accessible, recycled crafts, science experiments, and DIY activities. “One of my main goals,” McLeod explains, “is to keep my own kids engaged in hands-on fun without screens.”

For families feeling “Halloween fatigue” after numerous parties and events, McLeod suggests easy, household-material crafts to keep the holiday spirit alive. One simple idea, for instance, uses a paper towel roll to create Halloween-themed pumpkin stamps. “Kids can dip the roll’s end into paint and stamp it onto paper to create a pumpkin patch,” McLeod describes. This activity uses items commonly found at home, encouraging children to explore creative ways to repurpose everyday objects.

As McLeod highlights, her goal is not only to provide step-by-step craft tutorials but also to inspire parents and kids to explore their creativity without the need for elaborate supplies. She advises parents not to focus on perfect outcomes but to use her ideas as a starting point. “Use the ideas for inspiration,” she encourages. “It’s about the process, not just the final product.”

McLeod’s latest book, “The Ultimate Book of Would You Rather Questions: 1,001 Family-Friendly Challenges for Kids, Teens, and Adults,” has quickly become popular for its engaging conversation starters. The book features 1,001 questions to foster family interaction, critical thinking, and shared laughter, making it a practical resource for parents seeking screen-free engagement. “These questions have been a hit during family dinners,” McLeod shares, adding that they are ideal for car rides, doctor’s appointments, and holidays. The book’s diverse categories allow for age-appropriate fun and encourage everyone, from kids to adults, to take part in lighthearted conversation.