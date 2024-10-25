Family-friendly spooky science experiments for Halloween with Mr. Science

Halloween brings more than just tricks and treats; it can also be a time for wonder with science. Nationally touring science expert Jason Lindsey, known as “Mr. Science,” shared some engaging spooky science experiments that families can try at home. “It’s that time of the year we start to see and hear spooky things,” Lindsey said. “Don’t be scared because it’s just science.”

He demonstrated several experiments using common household items, emphasizing safety first. “Before you do any science, have an adult around, wear the appropriate safety gear, and don’t eat or drink your science experiments,” he advised.

Lindsey’s first demonstration involved a special “Golden Rod” paper, which turned blood-red when exposed to a mixture of water and baking soda, simulating a “bleeding” effect. He explained, “It’s an indicator paper that shows whether a substance is an acid or a base.”

The next experiment featured a glove that appeared to come alive, emulating Frankenstein’s hand. This was achieved by mixing vinegar and baking soda, creating a gas that inflated the glove. “This is one you could easily do right in your kitchen,” said Lindsey, noting that science can be simple and accessible. “The messier it is, the cooler it is, and the quicker the kids understand.”

He emphasized that anyone can be a scientist, using everyday items like baking soda, vinegar, and a hair dryer. “The whole purpose of Hooked on Science is to show you that you already have everything at home to be a scientist,” Lindsey added.

Lindsey also demonstrated how to make objects float using a hair dryer. He balanced “eyeballs” and even small pumpkins in mid-air, explaining, “The air pushes up, gravity pulls down, and where the object floats is where it balances.”

In a more environmentally conscious experiment, Lindsey used acetone to dissolve a Styrofoam “witch,” demonstrating how certain materials break down. “Styrofoam cups are bad for the environment. We can dissolve them with acetone, but be sure to dispose of it safely,” he warned.

Lindsey’s experiments aim to spark curiosity and show that science can be both fun and educational. For more information about Hooked on Science and how to try these experiments at home, visit hookedonscience.org.