Hamilton County restaurants offering January discounts during ‘The Great Dine Out’

Throughout the month of January, dozens of restaurants in Hamilton County will be offering deals.

Karen Radcliff, vice president of Hamilton County Tourism, joined us today to share more about this initiative.

The Great Dine Out restaurant promotion returns Jan. 3 – 31 in partnership with Hamilton County Tourism and locally-owned restaurants.

Starting Jan. 3, more than 40 participating Hamilton County restaurants will offer deals and discounts for both dine-in and carryout meals. These specials range from free appetizers to $5 off your meal.

The winter community campaign encourages residents to support local restaurants during the slower winter months.

The Great Dine-Out is a mobile-exclusive program. Customers must have a smartphone in order to redeem the offers at participating restaurants. Visit DineOutHamiltonCounty.com and enter a name and email address, and a link to the mobile passport will be texted to the participant. Saved to a smartphone home screen, or bookmarked, the digital passport provides for easy access to search for deals.

When participants visit a Great Dine-Out business, they present their phones to a staff member to redeem the available discount.

After eight check-ins, at participating restaurants (dine-in or take-out), diners will be automatically eligible to receive a $25 local restaurant gift card to use later, while supplies last.

Each check-in will be entered for an overall grand prize for a Hamilton County prize pack including hotel stay, attraction passes and local gift cards.

Customers also are encouraged to take a photo of their meal or takeout place setting and share it on social media, tagging @VisitHamiltonCo or using #VisitHC. One lucky social media winner also will receive a staycation package including a hotel overnight, dining gift cards and attraction passes.

For more information, visit DineOutHamiltonCounty.com.