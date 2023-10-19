Search
Hammer and Nigel dive into Amazon's drone delivery and alarm-snoozing health benefits!

by: Divine Triplett
WIBC’s dynamic duo, Hammer and Nigel, are back together and dishing on the latest buzzworthy topics.

Amazon’s drone delivery service expansion is taking flight, with Prime Air making its way to Texas and even hints of European locations on the horizon.

But that’s not all!

If you’re guilty of hitting the snooze button every morning, fear not!

Recent research suggests that snoozing your alarm can actually be good for your health, improving mood and cognitive functioning.

So whether you’re eagerly awaiting your drone-delivered packages or just trying to catch a few more Z’s, Hammer and Nigel have got you covered!

