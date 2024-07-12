Hammer and Nigel talk Redbox shutdown and National French Fry Day

Today, Hammer and Nigel joined us to discuss two interesting topics.

First, they talked about the Redbox owner shutting down the business. Redbox, known for its DVD rental kiosks, is closing down. This means people won’t be able to rent movies from those red machines anymore. Hammer and Nigel shared their thoughts on how this might affect movie lovers who still enjoy physical DVDs.

Next, they celebrated National French Fry Day! They talked about the best places to get fries and shared their favorite fry styles. Whether you like them crispy, curly, or with a special seasoning, National French Fry Day is the perfect time to enjoy this tasty treat.

It was a fun and informative chat with Hammer and Nigel. Make sure to check out their full discussion for more details on these topics in the video above!