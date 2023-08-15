An NFL played gets ‘Blind Sided’ by family drama and American tourists were found atop a Parisian icon…

Michael Oher, the true story behind the movie the “Blind Side”, reveals it was all fake…

Oher stated that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said promised to adopt him, but they filed a conservatorship and cashed out instead.

Michael Oher grew up homeless and lived a life of poverty. However, he defied the odds and became an NFL star with the Baltimore Ravens. His story of overcoming adversity led to the creation of the film and book, ‘The Blind Side’.

According to the court petition, Oher states that the Tuohy’s gave him legal papers, papers he thought were necessary for the adoption. However, what he signed were not adoption papers. He signed documents that made Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy his conservators. When asked why the ‘adoption’ was called a conservatorship, the Tuohy’s stated Oher’s age.

This conservatorship unfortunately kept millions of dollars from reaching Oher.

At this time, both Oher and the Tuohy’s have requested privacy to resolve the dispute…

Two American tourists were ‘blind sided’ atop the Eiffel Tower…

These tourists purchased tickets to scale the Parisian icon at 10:40pm the night before. Drunkenly, they snuck into a restricted area between the tower’s second and third levels. Their level of intoxication led to them becoming stuck and resulted in them sleeping the spirits off in the tower.

During a routine security walkthrough, the two were seen catching zzz’s. Their rescue ended up delaying the opening for other eager tourists…

