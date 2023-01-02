All Indiana

Harlem Globetrotters 2023 tour to visit Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking to have a good laugh with family and friends, and watch a game of basketball, you don’t want to miss the Harlem Globetrotters tour! Throughout the month of January, they’ll be visiting Indianapolis, Evansville, and South Bend.

The Harlem Globetrotters is a basketball team that combines the game of basketball with comedy. They’ve been around for nearly 100 years, and they’re bringing new players as well as three new women to the team for their 2023 tour.

One of the team members, Shane Christensen, also known as “Scooter,” joined the team 18 years ago. Christensen joined All Indiana Monday afternoon to talk about his experience on the team, and what to expect during the tour.

