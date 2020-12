Harrison Center continues Holiday Window Walk tradition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A window walk is bringing a fun way to safely enjoy the holidays in the city.

The Harrison Center is celebrating six years of its holiday window walk tradition. It features more than 20 artists’ work.

Neighbors can see the windows from the sidewalk. It gives the community a socially distanced way to enjoy the holidays.

The Holiday Window Walk is a free, self-guided experience. The holiday display will be up through Jan 4.