Hayley and the Crushers to rock Indianapolis at Summer Punk Fest

Hayley and the Crushers, known as “poolside glitter punks,” are scheduled to perform at the Melody Inn in Indianapolis on July 27.

This event is part of day three of Summer Punk Fest.

The show supports the band’s upcoming EP, Unsubscribe from the Underground, which will be released on September 10 through Kitten Robot Records.

The band, consisting of Hayley Crusher Cain and her husband, bass player Dr. Reid Cain ESQ, created this EP during their move from San Luis Obispo, California, to Detroit.

The vocals were recorded at Josie Cotton’s LA Kitten Robot studio, while the instruments were tracked in their lead guitarist’s basement in Detroit.

The details for the show are as follows:

Age: 21+

Doors Open: 8 PM

Ticket Price: $8

Venue Event Page: Melody Inn Event

Facebook Event Page: FB Event Page

Fans can look forward to an energetic and glitter-filled performance by Hayley and the Crushers as they bring their unique punk rock style to Indianapolis.