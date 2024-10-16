Heartland Film Festival features ‘Love Danielle,’ a film on BRCA gene mutation, cancer risk

The Heartland Film Festival is currently showcasing a powerful new film, “Love Danielle,” which explores a woman’s journey after discovering she carries the BRCA gene mutation. This mutation, also known as BRCA1 or BRCA2, significantly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. The film, co-written and co-produced by Devin Sidell, who also stars in the lead role, draws from her personal experience. “It’s based on my own story, and I underwent preventative surgeries to reduce my risk,” Sidell explained.

Amy Byer Shainman, a BRCA responder and executive producer of the film, emphasized the importance of awareness. “A lot of people need to know that they have choices. These are difficult choices, but they can save lives.” Love Danielle weaves together a scripted narrative based on real events, focusing not only on the individual’s journey but also on the ripple effect these decisions have on family and friends. “It affects your entire world,” Sidell said. “Family, friends, spouses—everyone has their own opinions, and it’s not easy.”

Byer Shainman stressed the importance of genetic testing for those at risk. “It’s crucial to consult a certified genetic counselor. They are the most qualified to assess cancer risk and guide patients through appropriate testing,” she advised, recommending resources like findageneticcounselor.org. While BRCA mutations significantly increase cancer risk, she pointed out that many people are unaware they carry the gene. “Knowledge is power,” she added. “Knowing your risk can lead to preventative measures like surgery or enhanced screenings.”

The film not only offers a moving portrayal of a difficult subject but also provides viewers with actionable medical information at the end. “Love Danielle” is set to screen this Friday at the Landmark Glendale Theater, with options to stream online as well.