Heartland Film Festival returns for 33rd year

The Heartland Film Festival is back for its 33rd year, and Jessica Chapman is here to preview the exciting event.

This year’s festival runs from October 10-20 with the theme “Expand Your Universe.” Attendees will have the chance to explore over 110 films from around the world.

Screenings will take place at various venues, including Emagine Noblesville, Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant, Landmark Glendale 12, Living Room Theaters, and Newfields.

It’s the perfect opportunity for film lovers to dive into a wide range of films and discover something new.

For more details, check out the Heartland Film Festival website!