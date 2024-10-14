Disability film challenge finalists showcased at Heartland International Film Festival

The Heartland International Film Festival is showcasing the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge finalists tonight. The event will include screenings and Q&A sessions with filmmakers, including Nick Novicki, the creator of the challenge. Novicki, an actor for over 20 years, launched the film challenge to increase disability representation in the industry.

“I’ve been in over 40 TV shows and movies, including Boardwalk Empire and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Novicki said. “But much of my work has been self-driven, because, at 3’10”, I realized I had to create my own opportunities. I looked around and wondered why more people with disabilities weren’t creating their own work. We’re one in four Americans, but we’re not seeing enough representation in front of or behind the camera.”

Novicki created the Disability Film Challenge 11 years ago as a five-day competition requiring filmmakers to include individuals with disabilities in key roles. In 2017, the challenge partnered with Easterseals Southern California and has since generated over 750 films worldwide. This year, 135 films were submitted, with the finalists being screened tonight.

“What’s great about this challenge is it provides a way for people to get involved in the industry, and that includes talented individuals from Indiana,” Novicki said. “Hollywood is coming to them, and this is a chance for filmmakers to be seen.”

The genre for this year’s challenge was buddy comedy, with a standout finalist titled Audio Description. The film, featuring blind actor and producer Lee Pugsley, brings the concept of audio descriptions for the visually impaired to life. Novicki and other participants, including film critic Richard Propes, will join the Q&A session.

The screenings begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Landmark Glendale 12 on North Wall Street and are also available to stream online.