Here’s a taste of Devour Indy’s special menus to benefit hospitality workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy’s Winterfest has begun and features special menus at more than 100 restaurants in and around Indianapolis.

You can enjoy dining-in or some carryout from restaurants all over the city and for some low prices.

“We have a new map feature on our website so people can search menus (and) search areas of town where they want to hit up those special value-priced meals,” said Communications Director Gabby Shrock.

Diners will have the opportunity to donate to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund, an organization started by the National Restaurant Association in response to the pandemic.

“Over the past year almost a quarter of our restaurants have had to close their doors due to COVID and the economic impact that it’s had,” Shrock said.

Randall Newsome visited a few restaurants participating in Devour Indy and got a chance to check out some of their special menus.

“It’s so good for you to get out and try things you wouldn’t try otherwise,” said Keith Stucker, co-owner of Pier 48. “Best lobster in the country no doubt,” he said of his own restaurant.

“Now’s a great time to maybe support those restaurants you haven’t been to in a while,” said Michael Cranfill, co-owner of The District Tap.

The fun continues through Feb. 6.