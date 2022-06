All Indiana

Here’s how many calories you burn when doing absolutely nothing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of calories you burn in a day depends on three factors, and one of those factors involves doing absolutely nothing.

In this segment of the “All INdiana Health Spotlight,” News 8 medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis talks about the resting metabolic rate and why it’s important you know your number.

To calculate your resting metabolic rate, visit the verywellfit website.