Herron High School students to host dance marathon fundraiser for Riley Children’s Hospital

Some local students are ready to bust a move and do some dancing, and we’re not talking about prom.

It’s a dance marathon raising money for a good cause!

Lane Stark, senior at Herron High, and Addi Howard, senior at Herron High School, joined us Monday to share how their student led organization fundraises for Riley Children’s Hospital all year long, ending with the dance marathon.

The dance marathon is happening on Friday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on how you can donate visit:

events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4933

instagram.com/hhsrdm