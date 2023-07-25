Search
Hi & Mighty premieres new drink at the Indiana State Fair

by: Paris Himes
Known for their infamous cocktails and spirits, today’s Tasty Takeout features, Hi & Mighty Distillery

In 2013, owners Dan and Jamie Fahrner spent time in the countryside of Italy. The couple analyzed Italian culture and realized the people of Italy loved celebrating accomplishments or everyday things we sometimes overlook.

Once they returned to the United States, the couple became interested in Mixology, and Hi & Mighty was born.

Hi, & Mighty is now debuting their new gin-based canned cocktail, “Cherry Shake Up,” at the 2023 Indiana State Fair in partnership with Ball State University.

Get ready for days full of fun, entertainment, and drinks at the Indiana State Fair with Hi & Mighty!

