High Art Billboard Project celebrates 9th year, showcases central Indiana talent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the last nine years, the Arts Council of Indianapolis has been creating opportunities for central Indiana-based talent to shine with its High Art Billboard Project.

Every year, 10 works are showcased and rotated throughout Marion County and the seven surrounding counties on billboards for one year.

Three of the featured artists — Christina Hollering, Micah Wilson and Shane “Fitz” Young — talked about their experiences being part of the project.

The community once again this year can check out the work of the other seven artists and vote online for the People’s Choice award winner.

Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.