Highway yolk clean-up and early risers may have inherited genetic variants from Neanderthals

Highway yoke clean-up and early risers may have inherited genetic variants from Neanderthals

In a shocking video captured on State Route 18 and the I-90 ramp in Washington, two semi-trucks narrowly avoided a catastrophic collision, mere inches from disaster.

While troopers rushed to the scene for the usual crash cleanup operation, they encountered an unexpected twist to the chaos – a sea of broken eggs strewn across the pavement.

Traffic came to a standstill in both directions, creating quite the egg-citing cleanup challenge for the authorities.

In other news…

In a study released on the 28th, researchers explored the intriguing possibility that early risers owe their penchant for mornings to their ancient Neanderthal ancestors.

The research reveals that genetic variants from Neanderthals may have influenced the circadian clocks of modern humans, particularly those who naturally wake up early.

The circadian clocks of Neanderthals adapted to the changing light and dark cycles in higher latitudes of Europe and Asia, encouraging them to rise early.

This study suggests that this genetic legacy may have been passed down through thousands of years to today’s early birds.