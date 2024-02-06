Historians discuss the impact of Black press

Susan Hall Dotson, the African American Collections Curator at the Indianapolis Historical Society, stands as one of the four distinguished panelists gathered tonight to delve into the history, advocacy, and influence of the black press.

With a focus on illuminating the narratives and achievements of the Black community, the discussion will showcase four prominent Black newspapers, including the esteemed Indianapolis Recorder.

Those interested in exploring the profound impact of the Black press are encouraged to register for the event titled “Power and Impact of the Black Press” on the Indiana Historical Society’s website.

The event is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM ET tonight, promising an exploration into the vital role of Black journalism in shaping our collective consciousness.