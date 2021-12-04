All Indiana

Holiday festival celebrating third year at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie has turned its grounds into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

The third “A Merry Prairie Holiday” festival is underway and continues daily through Dec. 22. Guests are invited to step into the stories tied to past and present holiday traditions while creating new memories with their families.

There’s interactive activities for all ages, such as Selfie with Santa, Frosty’s Skating Rink, the Polar Bear Plunge tubing hill and the Kringle’s Carousel.

New this year, the William Conner House has been transformed into a magical 3D projection mapping holiday show.

Also happening is a new series of American Sign Language tours to help guests with hearing disabilities get more of a full experience.

The festival is adding to its Access Pass program, which gives visitors discounts on Conner Prairie admission along with other festivals offered throughout the year.

Get details on all the “A Merry Prairie Holiday” action and more online.

Hours: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Watch the videos to see Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Program Officer Rich Cooper break down all of the classic and new things going on.