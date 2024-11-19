Nutritional psychiatrist shares dietary tips to ease holiday season anxiety

The holiday season can bring added stress, but the foods you choose may help create a calmer, more enjoyable experience. Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef, and author, suggests simple dietary changes to reduce anxiety and promote well-being during Thanksgiving and beyond. She uses the acronym CALMS to guide her recommendations.

C: Colors and Vitamin C

Dr. Naidoo encourages incorporating colorful, whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, seeds, and legumes into meals. Citrus fruits like oranges, clementines, lemons, and limes are high in vitamin C, which helps combat anxiety. Additionally, extra dark chocolate with a cacao content of 70% or higher can provide stress-relieving benefits. Chickpeas, rich in tryptophan and fiber, are another recommended option.

A: Anthocyanins and Ashwagandha

Foods like blueberries, which contain anthocyanins, offer brain-boosting benefits and are easy to include in snacks, salads, or breakfasts. Dr. Naidoo also suggests ashwagandha, an herb known to reduce stress and anxiety. While it is often taken as a supplement, she advises consulting a doctor before use.

L: Liquids

Hydration is key to managing anxiety, Dr. Naidoo said. Carrying a refillable water bottle and drinking water regularly can prevent dehydration, which can exacerbate stress. Herbal teas like passionflower can also have calming effects. While moderate wine consumption is fine, Dr. Naidoo recommends alternating with water to stay hydrated.

M: More Omegas and Magnesium

Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon, sardines, anchovies, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts can help lower stress. Foods high in magnesium, such as avocados, beans, and legumes, are also beneficial. “A lot of people in the U.S. don’t get enough magnesium, but it’s crucial for lowering anxiety over time,” she said.

S: Spices and Herbs

Herbs and spices not only add flavor but also provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Dr. Naidoo encourages using fresh herbs and a variety of spices to enhance holiday dishes without adding calories.

Dr. Naidoo emphasized that eating to reduce stress doesn’t have to be restrictive. “You can still enjoy the foods you love by making thoughtful additions,” she said. For those feeling unsure where to begin, her book, “Calm Your Mind with Food,” provides a comprehensive guide to these principles.

For more tips and resources, visit umanaidoomd.com. Dr. Naidoo concluded, “Happy holidays, and remember to enjoy while making small, stress-reducing changes.”