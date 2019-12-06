Holiday pop-up bar back in downtown Indy for 2nd year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second year in a row, the Alexander Hotel in downtown Indianapolis will host the Miracle on South Street event.

The event is a holiday pop-up bar that is located in the hotel’s CityWay Gallery. It offers seasonally-themed cocktails in a festive setting every day through Dec. 28.

“It’s all about friends and family and we provide the food, the games and the drinks,” said Micheal Frentz, Miracle on South manager. “We just need you to provide yourselves.”

Frentz wants this to be the place people know to come and meet friends before or after a holiday party, a Colts game, a Pacers game or a concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, or even for a break in holiday shopping.

“This is our second year bringing the pop-up bar to Indy,” said Frentz. “We’re excited to continue the tradition of creating the city’s best holiday party where revelers can sip on Christmas concoctions like the ‘Snowball Old Fashioned,’ ‘Christmas Carol Barrel,’ and the ‘Partridge In A Pear Tree.’”

Miracle on South will be open Sundays thru Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until midnight. Also new this year, reservations can be made for holiday parties.

