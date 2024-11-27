How to stay stylish and comfortable for Thanksgiving with Temara Payton

With the holiday season upon us, dressing for Thanksgiving gatherings—whether at home or in someone else’s living room—is about finding a balance between comfort and style. Temara Payton, a beauty correspondent, shared tips on how to look polished without overdoing it for cozy celebrations.

Payton emphasized the importance of choosing comfortable yet stylish outfits for holiday gatherings. Coordinated sets are a versatile option for both men and women. “If it all matches, it’s very easy,” she said. “You just add a shoe or a bag, and you’re ready to go.” For men, modern sweatsuits offer a dressed-up casual look, while chunky sweaters are a reliable staple for colder weather. “Pair a chunky sweater with jeans or pants—it’s a great base for any style,” Payton added.

Layering is another key to functional yet fashionable holiday attire. Payton recommended wraps or shawls as alternatives to bulky coats, especially when paired with heavier textures like leather jackets. “A wrap over a chunky sweater is chic and practical for fall and winter,” she said. For those opting for dresses, pairing them with boots and a leather jacket adds a stylish edge to the look.

Footwear and small details matter, too, especially when visiting homes where shoes might need to be removed. “Make sure your socks match or bring a pair of footies,” Payton advised. This small touch ensures you stay put-together even after kicking off your shoes.

Beyond fashion, Payton stressed the importance of bringing a thoughtful host gift. “Even if they say, ‘just bring yourself,’ don’t show up empty-handed,” she said. Suggestions ranged from practical items like wine, pre-made charcuterie boards, or gift cards, to more personal touches like flowers or a decorative vase. “A host gift shows appreciation and adds to the gathering,” she said, encouraging guests to match their contribution to the value of the food and hospitality they expect to enjoy.

Ultimately, Payton’s advice is about preparation and thoughtfulness. “Read the room and know your hosts,” she said. Whether it’s dressing appropriately, contributing a meaningful gift, or simply being kind and considerate, the focus should be on making the gathering enjoyable for everyone.